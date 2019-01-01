About this product
Experience: Sativa effect; A fast acting fully functional day-time smoke, highly motivating with a quick onset. Nose: Perfectly balanced pine and citrus. Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Gerynal Acetate THC: 20-24% CBD: 0%
Alter Farms
Sustainably farmed, consciously cultivated, Clean Green Certified, and award winning cannabis grown under the sunny skies of Southern Oregon. Our flowers are hand grown in native soil combing experience, agronomy, and passion.