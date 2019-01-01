About this product
Experience: Sativa effect; Rapid and heady, the effects come on strong and leave you laughing on cloud nine. Nose: Earthy, Piney with floral undertones Dominant Terpenes: Nerolidol, Caryophyllene, Pinene THC: 24-27% CBD: 0%
About this strain
Montana Silvertip
Montana Silvertip is a Granddaddy Purple and Super Silver Haze hybrid cross that inherits the name of its homeland. Typical medical applications for Montana Silvertip include ADD/ADHD, migraines, and anxiety.