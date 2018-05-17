 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Pineapple Thai

Pineapple Thai

by Alter Farms

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Alter Farms Cannabis Flower Pineapple Thai

About this product

Lineage: (Phylos Certified) Unrelated to any Pineapple Kush or Pineapple Express in the galaxy, it stands alone as Pineapple Thai. Pop a jar and the smell will fill the room. Experience: Sativa effect; Fast acting, strong and energetic high that lasts for hours. Nose: The name says it all, fruity and tropcial. Tastes just like it smells. Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophylene, Ocimene, Pinene THC: 18-23% CBD: 0%

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

RogueJournalist

Alter's Pineapple Thai is one of my favorite smokes, tropical, uplifting, tasty, and smells fantastic.

About this strain

Pineapple Thai

Pineapple Thai

Pineapple Thai is a strain that sets itself apart from the rest with a high 5% CBD content. This flower’s attractiveness comes from its ability to administer powerful pain relief without sedation, embodying true hybrid effects. Although Pineapple Thai is an option for daytime use, its strength may lead to a nighttime preference. Patients who desire the powerful medicinal effects of cannabis without the psychoactive inundation will find Pineapple Thai to be a staple in their arsenal.

About this brand

Alter Farms Logo
Sustainably farmed, consciously cultivated, Clean Green Certified, and award winning cannabis grown under the sunny skies of Southern Oregon. Our flowers are hand grown in native soil combing experience, agronomy, and passion.