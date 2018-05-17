RogueJournalist
on May 17th, 2018
Alter's Pineapple Thai is one of my favorite smokes, tropical, uplifting, tasty, and smells fantastic.
Lineage: (Phylos Certified) Unrelated to any Pineapple Kush or Pineapple Express in the galaxy, it stands alone as Pineapple Thai. Pop a jar and the smell will fill the room. Experience: Sativa effect; Fast acting, strong and energetic high that lasts for hours. Nose: The name says it all, fruity and tropcial. Tastes just like it smells. Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophylene, Ocimene, Pinene THC: 18-23% CBD: 0%
Pineapple Thai is a strain that sets itself apart from the rest with a high 5% CBD content. This flower’s attractiveness comes from its ability to administer powerful pain relief without sedation, embodying true hybrid effects. Although Pineapple Thai is an option for daytime use, its strength may lead to a nighttime preference. Patients who desire the powerful medicinal effects of cannabis without the psychoactive inundation will find Pineapple Thai to be a staple in their arsenal.