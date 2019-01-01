About this product
Experience: Hybrid effect; A session smoke, easy body, easy mind. Nose: Strong cheddar cheese with a side of fruitiness. Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene THC: 18-21% CBD: 0%
About this brand
Alter Farms
Sustainably farmed, consciously cultivated, Clean Green Certified, and award winning cannabis grown under the sunny skies of Southern Oregon. Our flowers are hand grown in native soil combing experience, agronomy, and passion.