 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Texas Butter

Texas Butter

by Alter Farms

Write a review
Alter Farms Cannabis Flower Texas Butter

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Alter Farms Logo
Sustainably farmed, consciously cultivated, Clean Green Certified, and award winning cannabis grown under the sunny skies of Southern Oregon. Our flowers are hand grown in native soil combing experience, agronomy, and passion.