Experience: Hybrid effect; A stoney high that is a treat for the senses. Function during the day with boosted creativity. One of our trim crew’s favorite to smoke. Nose: Fresh grapes with floral notes. Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, Limonene THC: 18-21% CBD: 0%
Alter Farms
Sustainably farmed, consciously cultivated, Clean Green Certified, and award winning cannabis grown under the sunny skies of Southern Oregon. Our flowers are hand grown in native soil combing experience, agronomy, and passion.