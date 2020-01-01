Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Blue Cheese is the most potent strain we have ever cultivated. Consistently certified above 30% THC, the most recent Steephill report was trice verified at 33% THC. Using PLCC™, we are able to not only produce above average yields, but really push the boundry on whats possible in terms of potency. Blue Cheese is a delicious X of Original Cheese (UK) and Blueberry. It has a rich berry aroma and provides a full bodied high. Blue Cheese is a quality trichome producer. With dense trichome fields across each calyx this Indica Hybrid is literally overflowing with terpenes and typically tests over 32% THC. Medicinal flowers unlike any flower in the world - Blue Cheese stands out as one of the most beautiful strains of marijuana. Don't be fooled by the pretty colors though, Blue Cheese packs a serious punch.
