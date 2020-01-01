 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Blue Cheese Starter Pack

Blue Cheese Starter Pack

by Alternative Healing Solutions

Write a review
Alternative Healing Solutions Concentrates Cartridges Blue Cheese Starter Pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Blue Cheese is the most potent strain we have ever cultivated. Consistently certified above 30% THC, the most recent Steephill report was trice verified at 33% THC. Using PLCC™, we are able to not only produce above average yields, but really push the boundry on whats possible in terms of potency. Blue Cheese is a delicious X of Original Cheese (UK) and Blueberry. It has a rich berry aroma and provides a full bodied high. Blue Cheese is a quality trichome producer. With dense trichome fields across each calyx this Indica Hybrid is literally overflowing with terpenes and typically tests over 32% THC. Medicinal flowers unlike any flower in the world - Blue Cheese stands out as one of the most beautiful strains of marijuana. Don't be fooled by the pretty colors though, Blue Cheese packs a serious punch.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Alternative Healing Solutions Logo