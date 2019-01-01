 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blueberry Pie Crumble 0.5g

by Alternative Medicine Association

About this product

Blueberry Pie Crumble 0.5g by Alternative Medicine Association

About this strain

Blueberry Pie

Blueberry Pie

Blueberry Pie is the indica-dominant hybrid of two famous strains, Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Dream. Each strain in this potent cross has its own claim to fame, but when combined their unique attributes coalesce to form a strain greater than the sum of its parts. The blueberry flavor and mental haze of Blue Dream contributes to the stilted cerebral buzz, which is then anchored through the Kush-heavy effects of Girl Scout Cookies, amounting to a strain that shrugs off stress and mutes mild physical discomfort. 

 

About this brand

Alternative Medicine Association Logo
AMA stands proud as the first licensed cultivator to sell cannabis in Las Vegas, helping to sow the seeds of the cannabis industry’s rise throughout the state of Nevada. As cannabis pioneers, we worked closely with the state to set standards in cultivation.