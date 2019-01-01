 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Cali Kush Batter 0.5g

by Alternative Medicine Association

Alternative Medicine Association Concentrates Solvent Cali Kush Batter 0.5g

About this product

Cali Kush Batter 0.5g by Alternative Medicine Association

About this strain

Cali Kush

Cali Kush

Cali Kush must have been a no-brainer when it came time to name this strain given the popularity of Kush varieties in The Golden State. Its buds are large and dense with few leaves and not many pistils. The flowers will be light green shot through with icy blue and packed with trichomes throughout. Cali Kush buds have a fruity citrus aroma with the darker coffee notes of a kush. Spicier tones and the coffee kushness are more apparent in the taste. The indica-dominant variation of this hybrid has been more popular, but a sativa-dominant version has also been spotted.

About this brand

Alternative Medicine Association Logo
AMA stands proud as the first licensed cultivator to sell cannabis in Las Vegas, helping to sow the seeds of the cannabis industry's rise throughout the state of Nevada. As cannabis pioneers, we worked closely with the state to set standards in cultivation.