Diablo OG Trim Run Shatter 1g

by Alternative Medicine Association

Alternative Medicine Association Concentrates Solvent Diablo OG Trim Run Shatter 1g

About this product

Diablo OG Trim Run Shatter 1g by Alternative Medicine Association

About this strain

Diablo

Diablo
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Bred from Grapefruit, Blueberry and South African Sativa, the Diablo cannabis strain announces itself with a sweet aroma. This indica expresses purple hues in its flowers, along with fruity and spicy flavors. Diablo has an indoor flowering time of 6-7 weeks and took second place at the 2002 BC Harvest Cup in the outdoor category.

About this brand

AMA stands proud as the first licensed cultivator to sell cannabis in Las Vegas, helping to sow the seeds of the cannabis industry’s rise throughout the state of Nevada. As cannabis pioneers, we worked closely with the state to set standards in cultivation.