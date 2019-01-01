 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Holy Grail Crumble 0.5g

Holy Grail Crumble 0.5g

by Alternative Medicine Association

About this product

Holy Grail Crumble 0.5g by Alternative Medicine Association

About this strain

Holy Grail Kush

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Holy Grail Kush is a newer strain created by seed breeders DNA Genetics and Reserva Privada Colorado. It entered into the Seed Company Hybrids category at the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup. As the offspring of multi-award winners OG #18 and Kosher Kush, it’s no surprise that Holy Grail Kush came out on top and is said to have nabbed the competition’s first-ever perfect score. The plants are easy to grow, with large, dense buds appearing at 9 to 10 weeks. Most of Holy Grail Kush’s praise centers around its potency, but this strain produces a more mellow relaxation than the melt-your-face-off sensation the name might suggest. The aroma of this plant is pure kush and has a strong spicy citrus smell, both while growing and once harvested, that is uniquely complex.

About this brand

AMA stands proud as the first licensed cultivator to sell cannabis in Las Vegas, helping to sow the seeds of the cannabis industry’s rise throughout the state of Nevada. As cannabis pioneers, we worked closely with the state to set standards in cultivation.