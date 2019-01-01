 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Jupiter OG Crumble 0.5g

by Alternative Medicine Association

About this product

Jupiter OG Crumble 0.5g by Alternative Medicine Association

About this strain

Jupiter OG

Named for the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter OG has a big impact on its users. Not only does this indica boast one of the highest yields of the planetary strains, it’s also fast-acting and extremely potent. Known among the celestials for its particularly dense nugs with an abundance of reddish hairs, Jupiter OG leaves nothing to be desired. This strain features a pungent fuel smell and overpowering taste. Jupiter OG provides a very heavy and long-lasting body high, making it great for people looking for relief from insomnia or pain.

About this brand

AMA stands proud as the first licensed cultivator to sell cannabis in Las Vegas, helping to sow the seeds of the cannabis industry’s rise throughout the state of Nevada. As cannabis pioneers, we worked closely with the state to set standards in cultivation.