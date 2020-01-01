 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Purple Passion BHO Shatter 0.5g

by Alternative Medicine Association

Purple Passion BHO Shatter 0.5g by Alternative Medicine Association

Purple Passion is great for unleashing your creative side. Mild for an indica, this strain produces an intermediate body-heavy sensation. While Purple Passion is mostly indica, its sativa genetics create a well-balanced strain that is inspiring and introspective while still providing the physical calming sensation indicas are famous for. Gently relaxing rather than overwhelming, this strain is great for those looking for a little relief from stress and anxiety. Purple Passion’s taste is harsh but pleasant and smells like fruity candy. This strain typically matures in around 9 weeks and produces large, dense buds.

AMA stands proud as the first licensed cultivator to sell cannabis in Las Vegas, helping to sow the seeds of the cannabis industry’s rise throughout the state of Nevada. As cannabis pioneers, we worked closely with the state to set standards in cultivation.