Strawberry Shortcake Distillate 0.5g

by Alternative Medicine Association

Strawberry Shortcake Distillate 0.5g by Alternative Medicine Association

Strawberry Shortcake

Bred by Cannarado and pheno hunted by the Jungle Boyz, this multi-state project has produced a top-shelf strain that’s turning heads everywhere. The first in the Jungle Boyz’s Exotikz lineup, Strawberry Shortcake crosses White Wookie with The White, offering a strong and hearty strawberry flavor. This strain will put you down for the count in a euphoric bliss, making any old couch feel like a slice of heaven. 

AMA stands proud as the first licensed cultivator to sell cannabis in Las Vegas, helping to sow the seeds of the cannabis industry’s rise throughout the state of Nevada. As cannabis pioneers, we worked closely with the state to set standards in cultivation.