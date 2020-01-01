 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Tangerine Dream BHO Sugar Wax 0.5g

by Alternative Medicine Association

Tangerine Dream BHO Sugar Wax 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Tangerine Dream

Tangerine Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

A strain for connoisseurs, the award-winning Tangerine Dream from the illustrious Barney’s Farm is a cross of G13, Afghani, and Neville's A5 Haze. Its ability to knock out pain while increasing energy is what makes this strain so special. While too much Tangerine Dream may leave you stuck in the couch, this strain was crafted to meet the demands of medical patients. Uplifting and euphoric, it provides consumers with mental clarity while deeply relaxing muscles. Tangerine Dream typically flowers in 8 to 10 weeks and features a citrusy aroma.

About this brand

AMA stands proud as the first licensed cultivator to sell cannabis in Las Vegas, helping to sow the seeds of the cannabis industry’s rise throughout the state of Nevada. As cannabis pioneers, we worked closely with the state to set standards in cultivation.