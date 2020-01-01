 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Tropic Thunder Pre-Roll 0.8g

by Alternative Medicine Association

Tropic Thunder Pre-Roll 0.8g

Tropic Thunder Pre-Roll 0.8g by Alternative Medicine Association

Tropic Thunder

Tropic Thunder

Tropic Thunder is a mysterious Maui Wowie cross that exhibits colorful buds and floral aromas. The strain’s moderate potency makes it suitable for consumption any time of the day, offering a mellow and manageable buzz that elevates the mood and alleviates stress. Its floral aroma transforms into a bitter, herbaceous mixture of flavors upon combustion or vaporization. Tropic Thunder has been used for a variety of ailments, but excels when contending with depression, inflammation, and muscle spasms. 

About this brand

AMA stands proud as the first licensed cultivator to sell cannabis in Las Vegas, helping to sow the seeds of the cannabis industry’s rise throughout the state of Nevada. As cannabis pioneers, we worked closely with the state to set standards in cultivation.