  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  White 99 Shatter 1g
Hybrid

White 99 Shatter 1g

by Alternative Medicine Association

About this product

About this strain

White 99

White 99
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

White 99 is a potent hybrid cross of polar opposites. The offspring of Cinderella 99 and The White, this hybrid takes after its ancestors in both aroma and effect. Smelling of tropical citrus and pine, White 99 elevates mood and quashes depression. Its flavor is fresh and bright, tasting mostly of tart orange and lemon with a Kushy floral note on the finish.  

About this brand

AMA stands proud as the first licensed cultivator to sell cannabis in Las Vegas, helping to sow the seeds of the cannabis industry’s rise throughout the state of Nevada. As cannabis pioneers, we worked closely with the state to set standards in cultivation.