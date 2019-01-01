About this product
Size "0" capsules, 30 capsules per bottle, each capsule contains coconut oil and 50mg of pure CBD Isolate only. Products are 3rd party laboratory tested to prove there is no THC and that the CBD content is as it states on the bottle. The entire bottle is 1500mg total.
Small CBD shop in Kiefer. Locally owned and operated. Low overhead means lower prices not lower quality. Owner is knowledgeable and reputable. Best prices around!!