White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Discovered during a pheno hunt, this line produces a terpene profile thai is at once pure gasoline and ripe blackberries. You will instantly recognize the smooth banana notes when you smell this flower & each hit is fruity and complex. This indica Dominant hybrid is renowned as the most flavorful strain.
