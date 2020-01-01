 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Blackberry Banana OG

Blackberry Banana OG

by Alternative Solutions

Alternative Solutions Cannabis Flower Blackberry Banana OG

About this product

Discovered during a pheno hunt, this line produces a terpene profile thai is at once pure gasoline and ripe blackberries. You will instantly recognize the smooth banana notes when you smell this flower & each hit is fruity and complex. This indica Dominant hybrid is renowned as the most flavorful strain.

About this brand

