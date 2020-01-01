 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Grapefruit Cartridge 0.5g

Grapefruit Cartridge 0.5g

by Alternative Solutions

Write a review
Alternative Solutions Concentrates Cartridges Grapefruit Cartridge 0.5g

Available in store only

Cannabinoids

THC
88.0%
CBD
--
$55.00
Get directions
Store updated

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Grapefruit

Grapefruit
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

This potent sativa was developed by crossing Cinderella 99 with a fast-flowering sativa selected for its rich grapefruit flavor. The tropical, citrus smell of Grapefruit mixes with energetic effects to give you a happy stress-reliever that also works well for battling migraines.

About this brand

Alternative Solutions Logo