  Green Love Potion Pre-Roll 0.7g
Indica

Green Love Potion Pre-Roll 0.7g

by Alternative Solutions

Green Love Potion Pre-Roll 0.7g

Cannabinoids

THC
25.0%
CBD
0.0%
$14.00
Green Love Potion

Green Love Potion

Green Love Potion

Green Love Potion is an indica-dominant strain, and this particular cut grows into a bouquet of green and purple leaves that emit an odor denoting its Lavender parentage. With a relatively clear-headed buzz, this strain works well for indica lovers seeking euphoria and a comforting relaxation in the body without being sedative. Patients prefer Green Love Potion for enhancing mood and remedying mild physical pain. 

