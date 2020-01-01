Panama Red is best described as an old-school cannabis classic. Originating from Panama, this pure sativa rose to stardom in the late 1960’s thanks to its speedy and intense effects, bordering on psychedelic. As cannabis cultivation matured, Panama Red, which has a lengthy flowering time of at least 11 weeks, was left behind for faster growing strains and increased profits. However, those who fondly recall days of its prominence love its smooth medicating experience and loftily contemplate its revival. If you can get your hands on this sentimental throwback, do not hesitate to groove down memory lane and enjoy the ride.