  5. Rainmaker Pre-Roll 0.7g

Rainmaker Pre-Roll 0.7g

by Alternative Solutions

Cannabinoids

THC
24.0%
CBD
--
$9.00
About this product

About this strain

Rainmaker

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Rainmaker is a cross of Citral Skunk and Mandarin Sunset. It has a rich aroma of cheese, skunk, and citrus. Rainmaker’s tall plants produce massive yields of flower, so make sure your grow space can accommodate it.

 

About this brand

