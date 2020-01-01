 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sativa

East Coast Sour Diesel

by Altitude the Dispensary

Altitude the Dispensary Cannabis Flower East Coast Sour Diesel

About this strain

East Coast Sour Diesel

East Coast Sour Diesel

East Coast Sour Diesel meets Big Buddha Cheese to create this sativa-dominant strain from Big Buddha Seeds. Its terpene profile holds a citrusy grapefruit and jet fuel nose, and it has a sour and sweet fruity taste. A potent strain that usually sends consumers into outer space with an unforgettable high, Sour Chiesel is a great choice for a sunny afternoon outing.

 

About this brand

Altitude the Dispensary Logo