Hybrid

Wookie’s Cookies

by Altitude the Dispensary

Altitude the Dispensary Cannabis Flower Wookie’s Cookies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Wookie’s Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Bred by Wookie, Wookie’s Cookies is a cross of Skunkbeard and Dark Helmet that packs a delicious lemon cookies flavor and aroma. Buds grow dense with rich dark colors in GSC fashion, while the high can take you into a blissed-out headspace. Give this tasty flower a shot next time you’re looking to check out a cookie cultivar.

