Wookie’s Cookies
by Altitude the DispensaryWrite a review
About this strain
Wookie’s Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Bred by Wookie, Wookie’s Cookies is a cross of Skunkbeard and Dark Helmet that packs a delicious lemon cookies flavor and aroma. Buds grow dense with rich dark colors in GSC fashion, while the high can take you into a blissed-out headspace. Give this tasty flower a shot next time you’re looking to check out a cookie cultivar.
