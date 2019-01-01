About this product
Porcelain ware for the elevated home. Lily Fein makes coiled and pinched vessels, creating a visual language with curves and twists that speak about what it means to touch. Every piece is made to order by hand in the United States and will approximate but not replicate those pictured above. 4 weeks lead time. No returns accepted. Bowl: 4" x 4" x 3"
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Alto
Elevate everything with Alto Essentials: meticulously curated basics, packaged in iconic single-serving packets with a gentle dose of cannabis extracts.