 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Porcelain Pouring Vase

Porcelain Pouring Vase

by Alto

Write a review
Alto Other Miscellaneous Porcelain Pouring Vase

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Porcelain ware for the elevated home. Lily Fein makes coiled and pinched vessels, creating a visual language with curves and twists that speak about what it means to touch. Every piece is made to order by hand in the United States and will approximate but not replicate those pictured above. 4 weeks lead time. No returns accepted. Tall Pourer: 2" x 2" x 11"

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Alto Logo
Elevate everything with Alto Essentials: meticulously curated basics, packaged in iconic single-serving packets with a gentle dose of cannabis extracts.