Indica

9 Pound Hammer BHO 1g

by Altus

About this product

About this strain

9 lb Hammer

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Pinene
  Caryophyllene

9 Pound Hammer is an indica created by JinxProof Genetics that crosses Gooberry, Hells OG, and Jack the Ripper. These dense buds are coated in resin, offering sweet grape and lime flavors. 9 Pound Hammer hosts a terpene profile abundant in myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with THC levels ranging between 17-21%. Effects can be heavy and long-lasting, making this strain useful for pain and stress relief. Best grown indoors, 9 Pound Hammer flowers between 50-60 days and will deliver high yields.

About this brand

With a medical focus, Altus labs is on the forefront of cannabis innovation. Altus works to combine whole plant medicine with the proper ratios of phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and other catalysts for therapeutic effect. We separate ourselves from our competitors by controlling the manufacturing process from start to finish, which begins with plant physiology. We maintain our own in house cannabis nursery and garden. We selectively breed strains for specific cannabinoid profiles, and perform whole plant extraction exclusively for our products. Our plants then go through a clean extraction process to be turned into oil. Once the extraction and refinement process is completed, a proprietary process is used to infuse our raw ingredients with the activated oil. Our formulations are then sent to a third party lab to ensure homogeneity and accurate dosing before completing the manufacturing process. We test our finished product again for potency, and we do additional tests to ensure that all products are free of contaminants, residual solvents, and pesticides. Prior to packaging, we weigh every single product to ensure that it meets our strict internal variance guidelines. Consistent, innovative, and responsible.