About this strain

OG Kush

OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

With a medical focus, Altus labs is on the forefront of cannabis innovation. Altus works to combine whole plant medicine with the proper ratios of phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and other catalysts for therapeutic effect. We separate ourselves from our competitors by controlling the manufacturing process from start to finish, which begins with plant physiology. We maintain our own in house cannabis nursery and garden. We selectively breed strains for specific cannabinoid profiles, and perform whole plant extraction exclusively for our products. Our plants then go through a clean extraction process to be turned into oil. Once the extraction and refinement process is completed, a proprietary process is used to infuse our raw ingredients with the activated oil. Our formulations are then sent to a third party lab to ensure homogeneity and accurate dosing before completing the manufacturing process. We test our finished product again for potency, and we do additional tests to ensure that all products are free of contaminants, residual solvents, and pesticides. Prior to packaging, we weigh every single product to ensure that it meets our strict internal variance guidelines. Consistent, innovative, and responsible.