Spearmint Mints 100mg 10-pack

by Lucky Edibles

About this product

Did you know that Spearmint is also known as garden mint, common mint, lamb mint and mackerel mint? Don’t ask us about lamb or mackerel…we don’t get it either. What we DO get is our 10mg Sativa Spearmint Mints. We’ve been making these beauties since 2014, so we know a thing or 20 about making, um, mackerel mints that are potent, consistent and delicious.

About this brand

Lucky Edibles Logo
Do you love Lucky Edibles, free stuff and rad events? Are you active on social media? Are you like, really popular? Then put all your talents to good use by becoming a Lucky Edibles brand ambassador! What’s in it for you: -> FREE Lucky Edibles swag -> FREE Product Testing! Be one of the first to try new Lucky products and flavors -> FREE entrance to all Lucky Edibles private events -> Participate in ambassador-exclusive giveaways