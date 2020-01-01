 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Ambary Gardens

About this product

With twice the CBD content as our Muscle Recovery salve, this is a favorite for people suffering from arthritis and joint pain. Combining penetrating potential with the cooling ability of essential oils; this product should be rubbed in, and worked in, to help relieve inflammation and soreness of joints (small amounts go a long way). If you’re experiencing inflammation or joint pain, we recommend Deep Rub!

About this brand

Ambary Gardens cultivates therapeutic, high-CBD industrial hemp in a controlled greenhouse environment in Kittredge, Colorado. We employ only all natural methods of cultivating our hemp to ensure the highest quality of the finished CBD products we offer. You can visit our garden center M-F, 9 am to 5 pm, to sample products and sit with a CBD Specialist to learn more about CBD and if it might be beneficial to you. All products are available online as well. Products are 3rd party tested for quality and consistency.