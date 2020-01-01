Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
A topical spray with 100mg hemp derived CBD for fast-acting relief. Infused with Nano encapsulated CBD for increased bioavailability and a powerful blend of essential oils. Formulated with hand-picked ingredients. Tested by a third party for quality assurance.
Be the first to review this product.