Bath Bomb – Free Spirit – 15mg

by Ambary Gardens

Ambary Gardens Hemp CBD Bath & Body Bath Bomb – Free Spirit – 15mg

We’re excited to bring you the most luxurious CBD infused line of Bath Disks. These disks are the ultimate moisturizing, fizzing bath experience, powered with muscle soothing ingredients.

Ambary Gardens cultivates therapeutic, high-CBD industrial hemp in a controlled greenhouse environment in Kittredge, Colorado. We employ only all natural methods of cultivating our hemp to ensure the highest quality of the finished CBD products we offer. You can visit our garden center M-F, 9 am to 5 pm, to sample products and sit with a CBD Specialist to learn more about CBD and if it might be beneficial to you. All products are available online as well. Products are 3rd party tested for quality and consistency.