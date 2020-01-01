Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
250 daily is most often chosen by beginners to CBD who are trying it “slow and low”, to low-dosage users of CBD looking to buy a small amount and use a small amount, and individuals looking for the smallest ratio of CBD oil that we offer for their own micro-dosing needs. Concentration Breakdown Full Bottle – 30mL – 250mg CBD A firm press of dropper = 1mL = 8.3mg CBD (30 doses per bottle) One slow, steady drop of this oil contains roughly 0.186mg of CBD 3 Drops for roughly .5mg CBD, 6 drops for roughly 1mg CBD, 12 drops for roughly 2mg CBD 3rd party tested - CoAs available on our website
Be the first to review this product.