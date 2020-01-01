 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Full Spectrum Daily CBD Extract - 250mg

Full Spectrum Daily CBD Extract - 250mg

by Ambary Gardens

Write a review
Ambary Gardens Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Full Spectrum Daily CBD Extract - 250mg

$40.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

250 daily is most often chosen by beginners to CBD who are trying it “slow and low”, to low-dosage users of CBD looking to buy a small amount and use a small amount, and individuals looking for the smallest ratio of CBD oil that we offer for their own micro-dosing needs. Concentration Breakdown Full Bottle – 30mL – 250mg CBD A firm press of dropper = 1mL = 8.3mg CBD (30 doses per bottle) One slow, steady drop of this oil contains roughly 0.186mg of CBD 3 Drops for roughly .5mg CBD, 6 drops for roughly 1mg CBD, 12 drops for roughly 2mg CBD 3rd party tested - CoAs available on our website

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Ambary Gardens Logo
Ambary Gardens cultivates therapeutic, high-CBD industrial hemp in a controlled greenhouse environment in Kittredge, Colorado. We employ only all natural methods of cultivating our hemp to ensure the highest quality of the finished CBD products we offer. You can visit our garden center M-F, 9 am to 5 pm, to sample products and sit with a CBD Specialist to learn more about CBD and if it might be beneficial to you. All products are available online as well. Products are 3rd party tested for quality and consistency.