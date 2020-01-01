 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Full Spectrum Water Soluble Rapid Delivery CBD Extract - 150mg

by Ambary Gardens

$50.00MSRP

Traditional hemp oil extracts are bonded within fats, which require the full process of digestion in order to take effect. This is actually preferable, depending on what you’re taking CBD for because it stays in your system longer. However, the formulation staff at Ambary Gardens wanted to develop a CBD extract that would deliver CBD to your body in water because this formula absorbs more quickly than oils, which can be very helpful in certain circumstances…hence, Rapid Delivery. We decided to formulate two versions of water-based CBD extracts so customers would have a more cost-effective option for introducing CBD into their daily regimen. That’s Water Soluble Rapid Delivery 150. We often recommend that you start with low doses and this formula is perfect. Additionally, many customers prefer water-soluble CBD because they have a hard time tolerating oil based CBD extracts. 3rd party tested for quality and consistency.

Ambary Gardens cultivates therapeutic, high-CBD industrial hemp in a controlled greenhouse environment in Kittredge, Colorado. We employ only all natural methods of cultivating our hemp to ensure the highest quality of the finished CBD products we offer. You can visit our garden center M-F, 9 am to 5 pm, to sample products and sit with a CBD Specialist to learn more about CBD and if it might be beneficial to you. All products are available online as well. Products are 3rd party tested for quality and consistency.