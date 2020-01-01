About this product

Traditional hemp oil extracts are bonded within fats, which require the full process of digestion in order to take effect. This is actually preferable, depending on what you’re taking CBD for because it stays in your system longer. However, the formulation staff at Ambary Gardens wanted to develop a CBD extract that would deliver CBD to your body in water because this formula absorbs more quickly than oils, which can be very helpful in certain circumstances…hence, Rapid Delivery. We decided to formulate two versions of water-based CBD extracts so customers would have a more cost-effective option for introducing CBD into their daily regimen. That’s Water Soluble Rapid Delivery 150. We often recommend that you start with low doses and this formula is perfect. Additionally, many customers prefer water-soluble CBD because they have a hard time tolerating oil based CBD extracts. 3rd party tested for quality and consistency.