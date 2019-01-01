About this product

Guaranteed Bacterial Analysis: Rhodopseudomonas palustris 1,000,000 cfu/mL Bacillus amyloliquefaciens 10,000,000 cfu/mL Bacillus licheniformis 1,000,000 cfu/mL Fertilizer Analysis: No NPK; fertilizer analysis of 0-0-0 pH: 6.5-8.0 Specific Gravity: 1.04 approximately Particle Size: 100% through 100 micron/140 mesh Appearance: Brown/Black liquid Odor: Pungent and distinctive earthy odor Packaging: Plastic 1 gallon bottles, 5 gallon totes, 30 gallon & 55 gallon drums and 275 gallon totes (mini-bulks) Storage/handling: Shake/agitate before use. Re-cap as soon as possible. Store between 32°F/0°C and 110°F/43°C. When used in soil, aquaponics, and hydroponics, Rhiza Nova directly impacts plant vigor and performance by:  Improving nutrient uptake  Improving plant photosynthesis  Improving root and shoot growth  Fortifying plant natural defense systems  Promoting water production and retention Rhiza Nova also controls algae in aquaponics applications and in side-by-side tests using Red Nile Talapia the NIH has determined that Rhiza Nova helps increase fish weight by 40% over the control group while also promoting health and vigor by boosting natural immunity and disease resistance.