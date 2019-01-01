 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
MOAB (Mother of All Balms)

by American Indican

Our 500mg formula is da BOMB! The MOTHER OF ALL BALMS (MOAB) has the potency to infiltrate areas weaker lotions simply can't attach! Sparingly, apply MOAB topically to targeted muscles and joints to help alleviate minor aches and pains; a little goes a long way! The 1 ounce container holds our organically grown, full spectrum, CBD-rich hemp oinl (in CBG, CBN, & CBC), coconut oil, beeswax, lavender oil, and eucalyptus oil. Our formula does NOT contain THC, GMOs, metals, solvents or pesticides.

THC-free, high-potency, plant-derived (hemp) CBD products