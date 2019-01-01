About this product

Our 500mg formula is da BOMB! The MOTHER OF ALL BALMS (MOAB) has the potency to infiltrate areas weaker lotions simply can't attach! Sparingly, apply MOAB topically to targeted muscles and joints to help alleviate minor aches and pains; a little goes a long way! The 1 ounce container holds our organically grown, full spectrum, CBD-rich hemp oinl (in CBG, CBN, & CBC), coconut oil, beeswax, lavender oil, and eucalyptus oil. Our formula does NOT contain THC, GMOs, metals, solvents or pesticides.