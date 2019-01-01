 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. THC-free CBD-rich Gummys

THC-free CBD-rich Gummys

by American Indican

Write a review
American Indican Edibles Candy THC-free CBD-rich Gummys

About this product

The potency of American Indican's full-spectrum, plant-derived, active CBD-rich gummy is known to tame muscle aches, menstral cramps, arthritis, migraines, and numerous other muscular ailments with organic relaxation. Each gummy is fortified with 10mg of organically grown, active CBD-rich hemp oil (in CBD, CBG, CBN, & CBC), and they do not contain THC, metals, solvents, or pesticides. Each package includes five 10mg gummys totaling 50mg of active, therapeutic CBD goodness that you can taste!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

American Indican Logo
THC-free, high-potency, plant-derived (hemp) CBD products