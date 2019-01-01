 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Tinctures

Tinctures

by American Indican

Write a review
American Indican Other Miscellaneous Tinctures
American Indican Other Miscellaneous Tinctures
American Indican Other Miscellaneous Tinctures

About this product

Our proprietary tinctures are pharmacist formulated using organic ingredients and dynamic, cannabis-derived terpene profiles. Each of our three proprietary tinctures are formulated using only three organic ingredients: plant-derived, organically grown CBD-rich hemp oil, organic terpenes, and coconut oil (MCT). Available in three distinct formulations each in 30mL bottles: BlueberryOG for anti-anxiety, G’Daddy Purps for insomnia, and TahoeOG for muscle relief. Each of these formulas are available in three strengths – 250mg, 500mg, and 750mg. None of our tinctures contain THC, GMOs, pesticides, metals, solvents, or emulsifiers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

American Indican Logo
THC-free, high-potency, plant-derived (hemp) CBD products