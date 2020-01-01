1:1 Strawberry Banana Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Curaleaf
0.5 grams
$20.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This cartridge is designed for the beginner or novice user. You may not be looking for an overwhelming potency, but are still interested in a high-quality experience. This cartridge is formulated with our molecular distilled CO2 oil distillate.
Be the first to review this product.
Bubba Hash by Ace Seeds is a stout indica-dominant cross of famous and familiar genetics. This strain’s spear-like colas and dense morphology make it ideal for indoor growers with limited space. A cross between Katsu Bubba and Hash Plant, this pungent strain offers consumers a unique bouquet of hash, coffee, and petrichor alongside notes of skunk and fuel. Bubba Hash has surprisingly clear mental effects while smoothing out anxiety, pain, and restlessness.