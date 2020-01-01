 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. 70/30 Original Glue (GG #4) CO2 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

70/30 Original Glue (GG #4) CO2 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by AmeriCanna

Write a review
AmeriCanna Concentrates Cartridges 70/30 Original Glue (GG #4) CO2 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This cartridge is designed for the beginner or novice user. You may not be looking for an overwhelming potency, but are still interested in a high-quality experience. This cartridge is formulated with our molecular distilled CO2 oil distillate.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

AmeriCanna Logo
Something more than just another cannabis company.