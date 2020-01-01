1:1 Strawberry Banana Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Curaleaf
0.5 grams
$20.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
This cartridge is designed for the beginner or novice user. You may not be looking for an overwhelming potency, but are still interested in a high-quality experience. This cartridge is formulated with our molecular distilled CO2 oil distillate.
A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.