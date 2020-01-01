1:1 Strawberry Banana Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Curaleaf
0.5 grams
$20.00
This cartridge is designed for the beginner or novice user. You may not be looking for an overwhelming potency, but are still interested in a high-quality experience. This cartridge is formulated with our molecular distilled CO2 oil distillate.
Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.