  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. 70/30 Super Skunk CO2 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

70/30 Super Skunk CO2 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by AmeriCanna

AmeriCanna Concentrates Cartridges 70/30 Super Skunk CO2 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

This cartridge is designed for the beginner or novice user. You may not be looking for an overwhelming potency, but are still interested in a high-quality experience. This cartridge is formulated with our molecular distilled CO2 oil distillate.

About this strain

Super Skunk

Super Skunk

A predominantly indica variety, Super Skunk takes its robust flowers from its parent strain Skunk #1. By backcrossing the legendary Skunk with Afghani genetics, Sensi Seeds created a strain with dense, thick buds that are known to be extremely pungent with a surprisingly sweet taste. This strain produces a bold relaxing effect over the body and is a great answer for increased stress and body pains.

About this brand

