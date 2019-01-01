 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  90/10 Strawberry Cough CO2 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

90/10 Strawberry Cough CO2 Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by Americanna

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Designed for a more advanced user, this is our highest potency blend tailored to provide the strongest experience. This cartridge is formulated with our molecular distilled CO2 oil distillate.

About this strain

Strawberry Cough

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.

About this brand

By the passionate pursuit of innovation and education, we have propelled the use of cannabis into mainstream acceptance.