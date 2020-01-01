About this product

EFFECT: Hits the spirit with a heavy soothing that is countered with an uplifting, talkative space FLAVOR: Grapefruit, whiffs of crisp green apple and funky cheese mix throughout. Romulan’s typical pine forward nose is evident in this cross as well Made with our premium full-spectrum CBD distillate oil, with natural, organic steam-distilled terpenes from various plant sources from around the world. This product contains ZERO THC.