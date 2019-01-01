 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Lemon Drop Twenty:1 Tincture 50ml

by Americanna

Using our very own advanced NanoCann™ Technology, our tinctures have increased bioavailability. This cutting edge technology reduces the particle size which increases the surface contact area of the activated ingredients for faster and overall increased cannabinoid absorption.

Lemon Drop

Lemon Drop is a mellow, fluffy bud that provides a pleasant, giggly sensation. This strain tends to provide a more euphoric, focused experience, though some phenotypes produce a stronger body feeling that is relaxing yet not overpowering. Fittingly, Lemon Drop has a lemony, clean taste that is reminiscent of the candy of the same name.

By the passionate pursuit of innovation and education, we have propelled the use of cannabis into mainstream acceptance.