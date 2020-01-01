 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Sour Lemon OG Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Sour Lemon OG Cartridge 1g

by AmeriCanna

AmeriCanna Concentrates Cartridges Sour Lemon OG Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Sour Lemon

Bred by Emerald Triangle Seeds, Sour Lemon OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between California Sour and Lemon OG. This 65% sativa strain is named after its aromatic sour smell with recognizable notes of lemon, lime, and apple. Sour Lemon OG elevates the mind and body simultaneously, making this a good go-to strain for social events or a busy day. During its vegetative cycle, Sour Lemon OG develops rapidly and robustly before its 74 day flowering period.

About this brand

AmeriCanna Logo
Something more than just another cannabis company.