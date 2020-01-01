 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. German Chocolate Truffles 75mg

German Chocolate Truffles 75mg

by Amy and Al's Edibles

Write a review
Amy and Al's Edibles Edibles Chocolates German Chocolate Truffles 75mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Amy and Al's Edibles are proud to churn up these delectably rich German Chocolate Truffles. Crafted with decadent German Chocolate and the utmost love and care, each package contains two (2) 75mg truffles for a total of 150mg of THC. Combine great taste with soothing relief with one of these rich Truffles.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Amy and Al's Edibles Logo