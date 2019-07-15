Floatingfrog
on July 15th, 2019
Tough little bears, not a great flavor in any of them as far as I could tell. Didn't seem as potent as the mgs suggest.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Gummies Variety Pack 100mg by Amy and Al's Edibles
